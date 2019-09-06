Han Kuo-yu (Chinese Nationalist Party [KMT] presidential nominee) [ Chinese version ]

[ ‘Phoenixes and chickens’ misinterpreted]

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu has drawn criticism over his comment that “phoenixes are flying away and a bunch of chickens are coming in,” which some have alleged were a reference to Taiwan’s brain drain and the inflow of migrant workers. During a video livestream, he attempted to clarify the contentious remarks, saying he was referring to complaints he had received from Customs about the surge of visitors from New Southbound Policy countries seeking prostitution or other illegal employment. Note: This statement has been denied by the Customs Administration, which says the matter should be handled by the National Immigration Agency.

Tsai Ing-wen (Democratic Progressive Party's presidential nominee)

[Tsai asks Gou to increase investment in Taiwan]

Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) asked President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to join him in a debate on industry structure and the future of Taiwan. Tsai replied on Sept. 4 that a number of measures have been taken since she assumed office to improve the island’s industry structure and counteract the impact of the U.S.-China trade war. She said that Taiwan has made progress on reducing its reliance on a single market and called on Gou to “increase investment in Taiwan.”

[Tsai pledges support for Hong Kong’s demand for democracy but will not interfere]

In an interview on Sept. 4, President Tsai Ing-wen expressed support and concern for those fighting for greater democratic freedom in Hong Kong but said Taiwan would refrain from meddling in Hong Kong affairs. She instead promised that Taiwan would provide humanitarian assistance to Hong kongers.

“We are a family”

President Tsai Ing-wen said in an Sept. 4 interview that Taiwanese are one family, whether or not they happen to be mainlanders — or relatively recent arrivals from China — with the sole responsibility of protecting Taiwan. The statement was made to refute a comment by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who once remarked that he disliked mainlanders.

[The definition of hate talk]

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) complained the other day that he has fallen victim to “hate Han talk,” while nobody dares to do the same to President Tsai because she is the president, and the presidential office always fires back with legal action against such derogatory comments. In response, Tsai said on Sept. 4 that Taiwan is a democracy and that political figures are confronted with equal challenges amid elections. Saying she was not sure how hate talk is defined, Tsai suggested that politicians who are victims of hate talk provide clarification and resort to legal action if necessary.

[Securing as much strength as possible to safeguard Taiwan]

Han Kuo-yu said on a talk show that he opposes Taiwan’s independence and asked those who embrace the idea to vote for President Tsai. In response, Tsai said she would like to secure support both from those in the “Republic of China” camp and the “Taiwan” camp. What matters most is to generate as much strength as possible to safeguard Taiwan, Tsai stressed.

Ko Wen-je (potential candidate)

[No easy task to sway voters]

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) founded the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) in what some interpreted as a move to aid Foxconn founder Terry Gou in his potential 2020 bid for the presidency. However, a poll suggests that instead of turning to Gou, TPP supporters are switching their allegiance to Tsai. The poll results have been dismissed by Ko, who said on Sept. 4 that it is not easy to sway his staunch supporters.

[Let bygones be bygones]

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je once said, “Families of 228 victims like us hate mainlanders,” remarks which drew criticism. He defended himself on Sept. 4, saying that his remarks simply reflected the anti-mainlander sentiment that has permeated through his family since childhood. Seven decades have passed since the 228 incident, and it is time that people moved on, said Ko.