TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The OK gesture, formed by touching the forefinger to the thumb with the other fingers outstretched, is a ubiquitous sign of affirmation in many countries and a crude insult in others. A video recently released on the social media app TikTok, however, suggests an entirely new use for the gesture, sparking heated discussion among Chinese netizens.

In the video, a young girl being led away by a man surreptitiously flashes the OK sign, alerting a passerby who confronts the would-be kidnapper, freeing the child. The clip ends with the message "110: Call the police when u see this."

The crux of the debate is that the two outstretched fingers and circle resemble "110," the emergency telephone number for the police in China. In fact, police were initially given credit for having produced the video, which indeed has the air of a public service announcement.



Screen grab (Piyao video)

However, state media have since denied the government's having a hand in releasing the video, the BBC reported. Instead, government disinformation app Piyao responded with their own video decrying the 110 alarm as "unreliable" (謠言)."

Chinese, however, remain divided. As the video circulated, it attracted the attention of netizens on the microblogging site Weibo, some of whom argue that this use of the gesture has merit. Others claim that it is, in fact, less effective than shouting and could lead to misunderstandings.