Taiwan’s Acer presents Planet9 e-sports platform

Electronics brand also launches massage chair for gamers

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/05 20:38
Acer is preparing to launch Planet9 (image courtesy of Acer Inc.)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese electronics brand Acer Inc. presented its open e-sports platform Planet9 in Berlin Wednesday (September 4).

The next-generation system has been described as an open community where groups of gamers can cooperate as teams.

While the project is still undergoing tests, gamers will be able to join the fun beginning next January 30, the Central News Agency reported. The new system was centered on teamwork and allowed gamers to join up with friends with the same level of talent, while online tournaments were also a key feature, Acer officials said. Players will also be able to ask for advice from a coach on an individual basis.

At the event, the company also unveiled new monitors in its Nitro series and a massage chair especially designed for gamers, the Predator Thronos Air.
