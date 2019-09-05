President Tsai Ing-wen said Sept. 4 that the government is committed to strengthening Taiwan’s transnational drug-fighting efforts by forging closer working relationships with like-minded countries worldwide.



The government will continue signing agreements in key areas such as mutual judicial assistance and police cooperation so as to bolster the efficiency of the international security net, Tsai said. Taiwan Can Help achieve significant advances in law enforcement by sharing its related practices and procedures via police liaison officers stationed abroad, she added.



Tsai made the remarks while opening the International Forum on Police Cooperation: Combating Transnational Drug Crimes in Taipei City.



Organized by the National Police Agency under the Ministry of the Interior in conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mainland Affair Council and other central government agencies, the two-day event involves 350-plus experts and law enforcement officials from more than 30 countries and territories.



According to Tsai, tackling drug crime is a top policy priority for the government. No effort has been spared over the past three years in enhancing and integrating the capabilities of all related agencies and ministries in addressing this issue, she said.



One of the core government initiatives is the recently launched Drug Prevention Fund, Tsai said. Administered by the Ministry of Justice, DPF subsidizes programs spanning addiction treatment, rehabilitation and youth drug awareness, she added.



In addition, a dedicated system is in place enabling suspected drug-related activities to be reported easily and safely, Tsai said, adding that Taiwan is also coordinating with Indonesia, Japan and South Korea in cracking down on drug trafficking to great effect.



Tsai said the forum underscores the effectiveness of related government efforts, while at the same time functioning as an invaluable platform for formulating leading-edge strategies to manage emerging challenges and developments.