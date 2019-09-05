TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Investigators were questioning the husband of Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) spokeswoman for the alleged private use of a government car, reports said Thursday (September 5).

The accusations came as the deadline for independent presidential candidates to announce their intentions, September 17, was rapidly approaching. Gou has still not revealed whether he will run in the January 2020 election, but his staff recently said he had no time to meet with Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) before the deadline, an indication he might reject the opposition party’s attempts at persuading him to stay out of the race, commentators said.

Spokeswoman Evelyn Tsai’s (蔡沁瑜) husband, Lee Yu-lung (李猶龍), the chief of cultural affairs in the Hsinchu County Government, was being questioned Thursday about the private use of county vehicles, the Liberty Times reported. Another county official, a secretary and a chauffeur also faced interrogation by the Hsinchu District Prosecutors’ Office.

While Lee lives in Taipei, he used a government car for the past five months and filed all gasoline and toll costs as expenses, according to reports in the United Daily News.

Tsai, a former television news anchor, has recently played a more prominent role in commenting on political issues for the Gou camp.

