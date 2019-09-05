  1. Home
Prime minister of Eswatini to visit Taiwan to celebrate Double Ten National Day

PM Ambrose Dlamini to head delegation representing six government ministries

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/05 15:49
File photo: King of ESwatini, Mswati III with President Tsai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Ambrose Dlamini, the prime minister of the African kingdom of Eswatini will reportedly attend Taiwan’s National Day celebrations on Oct. 10.

Representing Eswatini and King Mswati III, Dlamini will make the trip to show support for Taiwan and demonstrate the strength of the ties between the two countries. The delegation will also include officials from six government ministries, reports Liberty Times Net (LTN).

Having celebrated over 50 years as allies, relations between Taiwan and Eswatini remain strong, with joint projects in medicine, ICT technology, and agriculture currently underway, reports LTN. Ministers from Eswatini's Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Information, Communications, and Technology; Ministry of Public Works and Transport; Ministry of Economic Planning and Development and others are expected to attend this year’s Double Ten celebration.

The delegation is expected to be in Taiwan from Oct. 7 to 11. An official from Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Africa Bureau, Luo Jing-ru (羅靜如) said there is a wide range of areas where Eswatini and Taiwan can further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation.
diplomatic allies
National Day celebration
eSwatini
Swaziland

