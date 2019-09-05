TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In its latest move to try and lure away the Solomon Islands, China was offering a development fund to the Pacific nation if it cut off ties with Taiwan, the Reuters news agency reported Thursday (September 5).

The fund would replace a similar program launched by Taiwan, which has pledged US$8.5 million (NT$265.8 million) for the period 2019-2020 to the South Pacific nation of 600,000, one of only 17 diplomatic allies.

Ever since elections earlier this year, the Solomon Islands have been reconsidering their ties to Taiwan. In June, Foreign Affairs Minister Jeremiah Manele said a decision would be reached within 100 days. Recent reports suggested that he was planning to start a week-long visit to Taipei this coming weekend.

The head of the Solomon Islands’ parliamentary taskforce in charge of evaluating a diplomatic switch said China would pay into a Rural Constituency Development Fund even though it preferred grants, concessionary loans and sometimes gifts, Reuters reported.

While the taskforce had not completed its report, its chairman spoke positively of a switch to Beijing, according to Reuters.

The government of the Solomon Islands has simultaneously convened a ministerial team which maintains direct contacts with China, the report said.

