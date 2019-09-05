  1. Home
US lawmakers express support for 'Keep Taiwan Free' rally in NYC

Annual rally on Sept. 7 held ahead of UN General Assembly

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/05 15:04
Last year's Keep Taiwan Free rally in NYC, Sept. 22, 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two U.S. lawmakers have publicly expressed support for the annual “Keep Taiwan Free” rally in New York City this Saturday (Sept. 7). U.S. Representative Steve Chabot of Ohio and U.S. Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland both expressed their support for Taiwan and U.S.-Taiwan relations in letters addressed to Taiwan supporters in New York.

“Keep Taiwan Free” is planned to show international solidarity with Taiwan ahead of the 74th General Assembly of the United Nations later this month. Rep. Steve Chabot in his letter recognizes that Taiwan is a democratic success story and a country with much to contribute to the world. However, unfortunately, “relentless pressure” from China has excluded Taiwan from meaningful participation in many international forums.

Likewise, Sen. Cardin, calling himself an “ally to the people of Taiwan,” said that it is important for people of the world to come together in support of “preserving Taiwan’s democracy and its commitment to human rights.” Although China seeks to suppress the fundamental freedoms of Taiwan, Cardin recognized that its citizens remain hopeful for their future.

In addition to pushing for recognition of Taiwan at the UN and other international forums, this year’s rally will also emphasize regional solidarity with people suffering under the authoritarian regime of the Chinese government, including those in Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet.


Rep. Steve Chabot (R-OH) and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) (Wikimedia Commons)
Steve Chabot
Ben Cardin
Keep Taiwan Free
UN General Assembly
New York

