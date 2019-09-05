  1. Home
  2. World

Train collision with truck kills 1, injures at least 30 in Japan

Train crashes into truck on tracks in Yokohama, Japan

  117
By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/05 15:02
Derailed train between Kanagawa-Shimmachi and Nakakido stations

Derailed train between Kanagawa-Shimmachi and Nakakido stations (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A train struck a fruit-carrying truck in Yokohama on Thursday morning (Aug. 5), killing one man and injuring more than 30.

The incident took place at a railway crossing on the Keikyu Main Line, which connects to Tokyo, at approximately 11:40 a.m, reported Kyodo News.

The truck's driver, a 67-year old male, and a female passenger in her 20s were injured seriously, according to police. Two other passengers sustained moderate injuries, while the rest of the injuries reported were minor.
Yokohama
train accident

RELATED ARTICLES

Man fatally struck by train at Taipei Main Station
Man fatally struck by train at Taipei Main Station
2019/08/19 10:10
Woman struck by Puyuma express train in New Taipei
Woman struck by Puyuma express train in New Taipei
2019/07/22 16:28
Pedestrian fatally struck by TRA train in S. Taiwan
Pedestrian fatally struck by TRA train in S. Taiwan
2019/07/18 14:49
Man struck and killed by train at Taiwan Railways Miaoli Nanshi Station
Man struck and killed by train at Taiwan Railways Miaoli Nanshi Station
2019/02/02 16:59
4-meter python cut in half by train in southern Taiwan
4-meter python cut in half by train in southern Taiwan
2019/01/17 17:31