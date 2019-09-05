TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A train struck a fruit-carrying truck in Yokohama on Thursday morning (Aug. 5), killing one man and injuring more than 30.

The incident took place at a railway crossing on the Keikyu Main Line, which connects to Tokyo, at approximately 11:40 a.m, reported Kyodo News.

The truck's driver, a 67-year old male, and a female passenger in her 20s were injured seriously, according to police. Two other passengers sustained moderate injuries, while the rest of the injuries reported were minor.



