Five individuals and organizations have won the 2019 Presidential Cultural Awards, the General Association of Chinese Culture, the awards' organizer, announced Wednesday.

The Presidential Cultural Awards were created in 2001 during the tenure of then-President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), with the purpose of giving recognition to individuals and groups that have made special contributions to Taiwan and can represent "Taiwan Values."

The biennial awards are given in five categories: arts and culture; humanitarian dedication; creativity and innovation; public advocacy; and community building.

Ju Ming (朱銘), winner of the Arts and Culture Award, a Taiwanese sculptor who rose to fame in the 1970s, established an outdoor sculpture museum in New Taipei in 1999. Over the past 20 years, he has won numerous international awards, including the Fukuoka Asian Culture Prize in 2007.

Taiwan Mennonite New Dawn Institution, winner of the Humanitarian Dedication Award, was established by Canadian pastor Otto Dirks in 1977 as a special education center. The institution has grown over the years and has evolved into a system encompassing many forms of humanitarian services, assisting disabled and underprivileged people.

Luxury Logico, winner of the Creativity and Innovation Award, was created by four contemporary artists born in the 1980s: Chen Chih-chien (陳志建); Lin Llunc (林昆穎); Chang Keng-hau (張耿豪); and Chang Geng-hwa (張耿華). Their works are inspired by the natural environment.

Fang He-Sheng (方荷生), winner of the Community Building Award, is a village chief of Taipei's Zhongcin neighborhood, where many underprivileged people live. He has organized projects to take care of local seniors, educate youths and feed the hungry.

The Taiwan Association for Human Rights, winner of the Public Advocacy Award, was established in 1984, with the aim of assisting political prisoners and fighting for the lifting of martial law. Over the years, it has evolved into an organization that seeks to improve and protect human rights.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will present the trophies at an award ceremony scheduled for Oct. 18.