Cathay Pacific chairman latest domino to fall under China pressure

John Slosar's resignation comes less than three weeks after Cathay CEO's forced exit

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/05 11:15
Fmr. Cathay Chairman John Slosar (middle), fmr. CEO Rupert Hogg (right). (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — John Slosar is stepping down as chairman of Cathay Pacific Airways, the latest victim of the protest turbulence that continues to buffet Hong Kong's flagship airliner.

Cathay Pacific announced, on Wednesday (Sept. 4) that Slosar will resign from the company effective November 6. He has been with Cathay for 39 years, including his post as chairman for the past five years and as CEO from 2011 to 2014.

Slosar's departure comes as no surprise. It marks the second high-profile resignation in less than three weeks as China's government ramps up pressure on the airline over the anti-extradition bill protests that have gripped Hong Kong since June.

Chinese aviation regulators have effectively been conducting a witch hunt on Cathay employees, seizing their phones for inspection and instructing them to report colleagues suspected of holding anti-extradition sentiments. Last month, Beijing also demanded a list of workers who have taken part in the protests.

On Aug. 16, the company's CEO, Rupert Hogg, was forced to step down after refusing to betray his employees by handing Beijing a list of airline workers who had taken part in the protests. Instead, Hogg submitted only his own name.

While speaking in August on his employees' participation in the protests, Slosar said he "wouldn't dream" of telling them "what to think about something, wrote Reuters. He will be replaced by Patrick Healy, a longtime executive of the airliner's parent company, Swire Pacific.
Cathay Pacific
CAAC
Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests
John Slosar
Rupert Hogg

