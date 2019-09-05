TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- EVA Air announced that it commenced charter flights to Da Nang, Vietnam on Wednesday (Sept. 4) and that it will begin offering regular daily flights in December.

EVA Air said that the charter flights to Da Nang are being offered once every five days can be purchased through the following tour agencies: Colatour (康福), Lifetour (五福), Settour (東南), BWT (百威), Lion Travel (雄獅), Everfun (長汎), and Hi Hong (喜鴻), reported UDN. The Taiwanese air carrier said it will begin offering regular flight service between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Da Nang International Airport once a day on Dec. 21.

According to the airline, the route will be serviced by Airbus 321-200 aircraft. The jets will have eight business class cabins and 176 economy seats, accommodating up to 184 passengers.

Da Nang, known as the "Hawaii of the East," is the fourth largest city in Vietnam. National Geographic Magazine has ranked the city as one of the "50 Places of a Lifetime."

Just to the south of Da Nang is Hoi An, which was a famous trading port in the Far East from the 15th to the 19th centuries. The city's architecture integrates elements of Chinese, Japanese, and French cultures and was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999.

To the north of Da Nang is the imperial city of Hue. Known as "Vietnam's Forbidden City," Hue contains the largest existing complex of ancient buildings in Vietnam and became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993.