TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Guandu Nature Park in Beitou will offer free admission on Sunday (Sept. 8) as the Shilin Cultural Festival draws to an end.

The closing ceremony will feature an array of activities centered around sustainable living and the importance of water resource management. Highlights include dances, musical performances, field games, and workshops.

Visitors will be able to learn about the ecological role of frogs and buffalo in the wetland landscape of the Greater Taipei area. In addition, there will be hands-on classes where visitors can learn to make bamboo insects, pencils from twigs, and bird bracelets, while documentaries from the WildView Taiwan Film Festival promise to provide visitors with educational amusement.

The Guandu Nature Park will be open to the public for free between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sept. 8. For more inquiries, visit the event website or call 02-2858-7417.