TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a heavy rain advisory for four cities and counties in northern Taiwan as the periphery of Typhoon Lingling (玲玲) lashes the country today (Sept. 5).

According to the CWB, Taiwan will be continually affected by Typhoon Lingling throughout the day. The CWB said that the probability of rainfall is high across Taiwan in the form of brief showers and thunderstorms.

The CWB predicted that due to the effects of Lingling's peripheral rain belt, bursts of rain are likely throughout the day. Rain will be more prolonged in coastal areas of central and southern Taiwan, while in other areas rain could fall due to afternoon heat convection.



CWB map of Lingling's (left) path, as well as Faxai's course (right)

As of 2 a.m. today, Typhoon Lingling, the 13th tropical storm of the year, was located 440 kilometers east-southeast of Taipei, moving north at a speed of 12 kilometers per hour (kph). The storm has a radius of 180 kilometers and is packing maximum sustained winds of 144 kph with gusts of up to 180 kph.

At 5 a.m. this morning, the CWB issued a heavy rain advisory for New Taipei City, Taipei City, Keelung City, and Yilan County. The weather bureau said that although the typhoon is relatively far from Taiwan, there is still a high probability of large waves in eastern Taiwan (including Green Island and Orchid Island), southern Taiwan, northern coastal areas of Keelung, Penghu, and Matsu, while strong wind gusts are likely in eastern Taiwan, coastal and open areas of northern Taiwan, as well as the Hengchun Peninsula, Kinmen, and Matsu.

Overall, the CWB said that the weather today will be unstable, especially in western and northeastern Taiwan, which will be prone to localized heavy rain or heavy downpours. Due to the frequent showers and rains, temperatures across the country will be slightly cooler with the mercury ranging between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, 23 to 32 degrees in central Taiwan, 23 to 32 degrees in southern Taiwan, and 23 to 33 degrees in eastern Taiwan.



CWB satellite map of Western Pacific.

Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that the weather on Friday (Sept. 6) will continue to be unstable with localized showers still probable, as well as afternoon thunderstorms caused by convection. From Saturday to Monday (Sept. 7 to 9), the residual circulation and moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kajiki will approach the Taiwan Strait and bring localized showers or thunderstorms, severe weather, and the probability of heavy rainfall.

By Tuesday and Wednesday (Sept. 10 and 11), the weather is expected to improve, but there will still be a chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly in mountainous areas. In addition, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) said a tropical system to the west of Wake Island that formed on Monday (Sept. 2) will likely become Tropical Storm Faxai (法西) today.

However, the Japan Meteorological Agency said that it is a tropical depression that will drive northwest towards Honshu, Japan. The weather agency then predicted that it will turn northeast and is not expected to have an impact on Taiwan.



