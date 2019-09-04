TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Supreme Court on Wednesday (September 4) confirmed the prison sentence of two years and ten months for Andy Chu (朱家龍), a wealthy scion accused of responsibility for the death of a 21-year-old model at a party at Taipei City’s W Hotel in 2016.

The final verdict was much lighter than a lower court sentence of 10 years because the higher courts ruled that there was no obvious link between Chu supplying drugs to the party goers and the death of the young woman, the Central News Agency reported.

The model had been using the drug PMA for at least four months before the party, according to the autopsy, while no traces of the same drug had been found in the urine or on the hair of Chu and the others present.

The prison sentence for Chu was based on his supplying a wide range of illegal drugs to a multitude of guests for five days running at the W Hotel party. Two other defendants, described as friend of Chu, were sentenced to two years and six months in prison each.

Courts concluded that Chu tried to push off responsibility for the party and did not show any remorse. When the young woman fell ill, he allegedly tried to cover up the incident by having her injected with a substance to hide her overdose. His two friends took her to a hospital, but she died several days later.

The young woman’s family and Chu had reportedly come to an agreement, CNA reported. The case attracted widespread attention due to Chu’s wealth and identity as the son of a former school principal who turned into a supplier of uniforms to schools.

