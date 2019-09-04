  1. Home
Breaking News: Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam finally withdraws contentious extradition bill

Embattled Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam finally withdraws controversial extradition bill

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/04 18:33
Carrie Lam.

Carrie Lam. (By Associated Press)

(Radio Free Asia image)

(Radio Free Asia image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) today (Sept. 4) officially announced that the contentious extradition bill that kicked off months of protests in the special administrative region has been formally withdrawn.

During a brief televised address, Lam said that “The government will formally withdraw the bill in order to fully allay public concerns," reported Hong Kong's Ming Pao newspaper. She added that "The Secretary for Security will move a motion according to the Rules of Procedure when the Legislative Council resumes."

She said that the government will also take steps to address the causes behind the past three months of protests. These steps include "appointing two new members of a police watchdog agency, holding a series of dialogues, and investigating social problems," reported the Guardian.

As Lam's move meets only one of the demonstrators' key demands, the protests are likely to continue. Their remaining demands include, an inquiry into the alleged police brutality, retracting the classification of protesters as "rioters," amnesty for arrested protesters, and dual universal suffrage for both Legislative Council and Chief Executive.
