A tattoo exhibition co-organized by Paris-based Musee du quai Branly—Jacques Chirac and Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts is set to open Sept. 28 in southern Taiwan.



Featuring more than 200 works tattooed onto silicone mannequins by artists from around the world, “Tattoo” includes pieces by award-winning Yang Chin-siang of Taiwan, as well as contemporaries from Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland and the U.S.



Spanning five rooms, the exhibition spotlights the works of new age pioneers while exploring the history of tattoos and the anthropological development of the art form up to the present day.



The Kaohsiung edition, which runs until Feb. 9, 2020, also features a section on Taiwan’s tattoo culture highlighting the traditional facial markings adopted by local indigenous peoples alongside modern interpretations of the art. These additions will be incorporated into subsequent versions of the world tour.



First held in France in 2014, “Tattoo” has toured many of the world’s most famous venues. These include Canada’s Royal Ontario Museum, as well as U.S.-based Field Museum of Natural History and Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.