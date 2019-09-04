  1. Home
  2. Society

Man gunned down outside post office in Taoyuan, Taiwan

Police suspect victim was target of vendetta

  123
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/04 17:24
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A man was reportedly gunned down in Taoyuan, Taiwan on Wednesday (Sept. 4) afternoon, in an incident officers suspect was a vendetta between families or gangs.

Gunfire was reportedly heard in Taoyuan outside the Daping (大平) Post Office in Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭區) around 2:40 p.m. A male bystander said the victim, surnamed Chiang (江), dropped to the ground as the shots were heard.

When they arrived on the scene, police and medical personnel discovered the man had lost a significant amount of blood from the gunshot wound. He was rushed to the Military Taoyuan General Hospital, but doctors were unable to save him, reports UDN.

Police said that two men in raincoats approached Chiang on the street and one of the men fired six shots, before the two assailants fled on scooter in the direction of Guanxi Township, Hsinchu. UDN reports that Chiang’s mother had just been laid to rest in a funeral the day previous (Sept. 3), and that police are investigating the homicide as a vendetta of some kind.
guns
Murder
Taoyuan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan moves 200 migrant workers out of Chunghwa Picture Tubes amid power cutoff
Taiwan moves 200 migrant workers out of Chunghwa Picture Tubes amid power cutoff
2019/08/31 16:11
Suspect in murder of Taiwan in-laws arrested in Iraq
Suspect in murder of Taiwan in-laws arrested in Iraq
2019/08/31 14:19
USB charging service now available in Taiwan’s airport metro
USB charging service now available in Taiwan’s airport metro
2019/08/29 17:51
Taiwan’s Chunghwa Picture Tubes announces layoffs
Taiwan’s Chunghwa Picture Tubes announces layoffs
2019/08/29 15:30
Drunk driver slams van into group of volunteers in Taiwan, 3 feared dead
Drunk driver slams van into group of volunteers in Taiwan, 3 feared dead
2019/08/24 14:09