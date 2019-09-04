TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A man was reportedly gunned down in Taoyuan, Taiwan on Wednesday (Sept. 4) afternoon, in an incident officers suspect was a vendetta between families or gangs.

Gunfire was reportedly heard in Taoyuan outside the Daping (大平) Post Office in Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭區) around 2:40 p.m. A male bystander said the victim, surnamed Chiang (江), dropped to the ground as the shots were heard.

When they arrived on the scene, police and medical personnel discovered the man had lost a significant amount of blood from the gunshot wound. He was rushed to the Military Taoyuan General Hospital, but doctors were unable to save him, reports UDN.

Police said that two men in raincoats approached Chiang on the street and one of the men fired six shots, before the two assailants fled on scooter in the direction of Guanxi Township, Hsinchu. UDN reports that Chiang’s mother had just been laid to rest in a funeral the day previous (Sept. 3), and that police are investigating the homicide as a vendetta of some kind.