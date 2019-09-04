  1. Home
Human rights museum finds home in Taiwan

Establishing the Federation of International Human Rights Museum Asia-Pacific recognizes Taiwan's stellar human rights record

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/04 16:46
Asia-Pacific branch of the National Human Rights Museum is launched in Taiwan. (Ministry of Culture photo)

Taipei (Taiwan News) — The Federation of International Human Rights Museums (FIHRM) has established the Asia-Pacific branch of the National Human Rights Museum in Taiwan.

FIHRM Chair David Fleming announced on Sept. 3, at the 25th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), which is being held in Kyoto, Japan, that Taiwan’s National Human Rights Museum has become the Federation of International Human Rights Museum Asia-Pacific (FIHRM AP). It is the second overseas location, after FIHRM Latin America, according to the Ministry of Culture press release.

Culture minister Cheng Li-Chiun (鄭麗君) said the foundation of FIHRM AP represents a huge step forward for the Taiwan human rights movement and added that Taiwan is like a beacon for human rights in Asia. FIHRM AP will focus on exploring issues such as poverty, child labor, religious conflict, and discrimination, which are prevalent in Asia.
