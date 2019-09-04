TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese netizens on Monday (Sept. 2) believed they had discovered Taiwan's doppelganger which lies mainly on the Canadian side of the U.S.-Canada border.

On Monday, a user of Taiwan's most popular online bulletin board PTT posted Google Maps images of the tiny island with the heading "Super similar island to Taiwan?" quickly sparking heated discussion about its uncanny similarity in shape to Taiwan. In his post, the PTT user wrote, "This island looks 99 percent like Taiwan. And it is also on the border of two countries. Is there some kind of conspiracy? Is this an airborne training ground?"



Google Maps image of Province Island.

The mini-Taiwan is Province Island, which is mainly located in the Canadian Province of Quebec, with a tiny bit of its tip in the U.S. state of Vermont. It is situated in Lake Memphremagog, only covers an area of 0.31 kilometers, and is privately owned.

Even though the island is only 100,000th the size of Taiwan it still has that familiar sweet potato outline. Even its southern tip protrudes outwards just like Taiwan's Hengchun Peninsula.



Google Maps image of Province Island.

According to China Times, the island was first noticed by Taiwanese netizens in 2014, when it was described as a "parallel Taiwan." This time around, netizens were still amazed at the resemblance:

"Too mysterious."

"Parallel time and space."

"National machinery moves Taiwan to the border between Canada and the U.S."

"The longest distance on this island is one kilometer. As long as we reduce the number of Taiwanese by 300 times, we can all live on it."



Province Island (left), Taiwan (right). (Google Maps image)