TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The body of a six year old boy was discovered in the southern mountains of New Taipei after being missing for 10 days. The young boy, a resident of Fushan (福山) Village in Wulai (烏來) District, was accompanying his father, surnamed Chian (簡), to go fishing on Aug. 26.

Despite being warned against going into the water, the boy was swept down the river and out of sight. Chian immediately reported the missing child to authorities, who began a thorough search of the area for three days. The boy’s body was discovered on the morning of Sept. 4 farther down the Nanshi River (南勢溪) by volunteers Atayal firefighters, reports CNA.

The body was reportedly pinned between rocks in the middle of the shallow river, approximately 15.7 kilometers from the nearest road (北107) and approximately 2 km downstream from where he disappeared. The men who discovered the boy immediately moved the body to shore. Police will conduct an investigation into the child’s death.

Tragically, the boy’s older sister died a similar death last year in the same area, according to the CNA report. The girl, who was also six years old at the time, was swept away while playing near the water with her cousin. She was missing for four days before the body was found.