Three Taiwanese universities said Wednesday that they will help three Hong Kong students enrolled in their respective schools to keep their student statuses should they wish, pending their return after they were recently arrested for participating in pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and barred from leaving the territory.

According to media reports, Lee Sin Ying (李倩瑩) and Lai King Chi (黎擎智) were prohibited by a Hong Kong court from leaving the Special Administrative Region after they were released on bail earlier this week amid accusation of rioting outside the police station in Sham Shui Po Aug. 29.

A third student surnamed Law (羅) was also barred from leaving Hong Kong for participating in another protest Aug. 11, reports said.

Lee, Lai and Law are reportedly studying at Taiwan's National Dong Hwa University, Soochow University and National Taiwan University of Arts, respectively.

Asked to comment, representatives from the three universities confirmed to CNA the arrests, saying that their schools will help the students keep their student statuses or apply for suspension of studies, should they wish to do so.

Tsai Ming-yin (蔡明吟), secretary-general of National Taiwan University of Arts, said the school has established contact with Law and pledged that the university will safeguard his right to continue to receive education in Taiwan.

Ku Chih-hsiung (古智雄), secretary-general of National Dong Hwa University, said that Lee is scheduled to study at a Polish university for one semester later this month as part of a student exchange program.

The plan could be affected by her arrest, Ku said, adding that the school will offer all necessary assistance to help her.

An official at Soochow University, meanwhile, said the school managed to contact Lai and has learned that his passport has been confiscated by the Hong Kong judicial authorities and that he cannot return to Taiwan.

According to the Hong Kong Ming Pao newspaper, Lee and Law were arrested among a total of 18 suspects participating in the protest outside the Sham Shui Po police station.

A court hearing will be held in November on the case, according to Ming Pao.

Lee's lawyer, meanwhile, insisted that Lee was simply standing among the group of protesters and did not attack police as accused, the report said.