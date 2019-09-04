TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Sept. 2, the German newspaper “Die Welt” published an article by Jacques Schuster in which the journalist suggests that in light of China’s recent actions in Hong Kong, Berlin should reconsider diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

The article entitled “the German cowardice towards China” observes that if China in unable to guarantee the rights of Hong Kongers according to its legal obligations, then Germany and the European Union should pursue recognition of Taiwan. Schuster’s piece, published just before Chancellor Angela Merkel’s state visit to Beijing, is very critical of what he sees as Germany’s tendency to act submissive and complacent towards China, despite Berlin’s haughtiness when dealing with own allies.

Schuster singled out Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Mass for criticism by calling his recent comments about Hong Kong “meaningless.” Mass recently said that as the situation in Hong Kong deteriorates, all parties should take a step back and make concessions.

He calls out the German government for pretending as though the protestor and Hong Kong authorities, backed by the full power of the Chinese government are on equal footing. Hong Kongers are reminding Beijing and the world of the legal obligation Beijing agreed to in 1984 to protect the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong.

He suggests that Berlin in unwilling to acknowledge the seriousness of the situation, and that it refuses to acknowledge the legal responsibility that Beijing has to the citizens of Hong Kong. Schuster also blasts the Merkel and the European Union’s weakness in dealing with China, describing the EU’s mentality as spineless, and acting out of concern for economic and business relations with no regard to the safety or liberty of the people in Hong Kong.

Schuster suggests that Germany and the EU take a much harder line on relations with China. If China cannot honor the Sino-British Joint Declaration, there are political tools in the EU’s arsenal that can be considered. He mentions diplomatic recognition of Taiwan, as well as the recognition of the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government in exile as two such possibilities.