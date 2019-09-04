TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – This year the 25th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) is being held in Kyoto, Japan, where Taiwan is participating with a booth dedicated to human rights concerns.

On Tuesday (Sept. 3) at the Taiwan booth in Kyoto, the Federation of International Human Rights Museums (FIRHM) officially announced the launch of the FIRHM Asia-Pacific regional network, which will be based out of New Taipei, Taiwan. The National Human Rights Museum located in Xindian District, New Taipei will be the headquarters for the FIRHM alliance in Asia.

The FIRHM Asia-Pacific Branch has been in the works for the past two years, and was made possible tanks to the cooperation with Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture. The FIRHM Asia-Pacific branch is the second overseas branch established by FIRHM following the Latin America Branch established in 2018, reports CNA.

A representative of FIRHM, David Fleming, who was quoted by CNA, expressed his admiration for Taiwan’s human rights record, which he called “outstanding.” Taiwan was the clear choice for a museum alliance based on promoting and educating people on human rights, according to Fleming.

Minister of Culture Cheng Li-Chun (鄭麗君), speaking from Taipei, addressed the group gathered in Kyoto, offering her sincere congratulations for the accomplishment. Cheng said that she hopes Taiwan will become a beacon of human rights across Asia, and for the entire world.

Representing the National Human Rights Museum in Taiwan at the official launch event in Kyoto was the museum’s curator and Deputy Ministry of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌). Hsiao said that as a member of the FIRHM alliance, Taiwan will continue to make promoting human rights and justice a priority throughout the region.