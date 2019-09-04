A total of 79 students and 11 faculty members at Min Tsu Elementary School in Kaohsiung took sick leave Tuesday following an outbreak of influenza at the school in southern Taiwan.

The school said the 79 students, all of whom are in first grade,and the 11 faculty members fell ill after developing respiratoryproblems.

The school first reported an outbreak of influenza on Sunday, according to the Kaohsiung Health Bureau, and from Aug. 30 to Monday, a total of 69 students and four teachers have shown flu-like symptoms.

The bureau suspected the reason for the spread of the infectionswas because all of the new students attended the school orientationceremony Aug. 30 in the assembly hall, which is an enclosed space.

In light of the outbreak, three first grade classes have beensuspended since Tuesday and will not be resumed until next Monday, the Health Bureau said.

The school said all students are required to monitor their temperatures and wear a protective mask in class.

The Kaohsiung City Education Bureau said it will team up with health units to provide information about flu prevention and carry out total disinfection on the campus.