President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) called for greater recognition of military service on Armed Forces Day and encouraged those who serve in the three branches of the armed forces to wear their uniforms more often as a sign of pride in their role safeguarding the country.



Addressing her remarks to the companies that support the armed forces at the Presidential Office on Tuesday, which is Armed Forces Day in Taiwan, Tsai called on the public to thank the military for its indispensable work.



"Especially on Armed Forces Day, I hope the public salute servicemen in uniform for their efforts when they meet them in the street," the president said.



"If the people of Taiwan respect the armed forces, which defend the country, the two sides will form a stronger bond," Tsai said.



Taking the tradition of Fleet Week in the U.S. as an example, when members of the armed forces enter a city and interact with the public, the president also encouraged soldiers to wear their uniforms more often on holidays and be proud of their role as members of Taiwan's military.



"U.S. soldiers wear their uniforms and feel a great sense of pride, and it should be the same for Taiwanese soldiers," Tsai said.



Armed Forces Day in Taiwan was first held on Sept. 3 1955 to commemorate the Republic of China's (ROC's) victory over Japan in World War II, 74 years ago. The ROC is the official name of Taiwan.



Although Armed Forces Day is not a national holiday, businesses often provide special offers for members of the armed forces over the week.