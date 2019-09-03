  1. Home
Woman in Taiwan hospital measles outbreak took several trips on Taipei MRT

Fellow passengers should monitor their health for 18 days: CDC

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/03 20:34
The latest measles patient traveled several times on the Taipei MRT's Blue Line.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A young woman who is the 10th case in an outbreak of measles at Taipei’s Cathay General Hospital took at least four trips on the capital’s Mass Rapid Transit system, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Tuesday (September 3).

A total of 361 people would remain under observation at least until September 20, officials said.

The 10th case in the outbreak, a woman in her twenties, had traveled on the MRT’s Bannan or Blue Line between home and work at least four times. On August 25, she boarded a train from the Zhongxiao Dunhua station to Haishan station in the New Taipei City district of Banqiao around 7:30 p.m., the CDC said.

On August 28, she took the train in the opposite direction at 6 p.m., while on August 29, she traveled from Zhongxiao Dunhua to Haishan at 7:30 a.m. and back to Zhongxiao Dunhua at 6 p.m.

Other people who might have traveled on those trains should monitor their own health for at least 18 days following those dates, the CDC cautioned.

Measles are extremely contagious, even up to four days before symptoms such as fever, coughing and red spots appear.
measles
Cathay General Hospital
MRT
MRT Blue Line

