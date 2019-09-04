The number of positions available inthe country's job market is expected to rise by 36,400 fromOctober to December compared to the third quarter, according toa survey released by the Ministry of Labor (MOL) Tuesday.

The expected increase can be mainly attributed to increaseddemand for manpower to fill vacancies arising from resignationsand retirement, Lo Yi-ling (羅怡玲), head of the MOL's Departmentof Statistics, said at a press event to release the survey results.

The higher demand for labor also reflects the fact that thefourth quarter is usually peak season for tech products as well asincreased demand for labor as Taiwanese companies based in Chinainvest more in Taiwan as a way of avoiding tariffs imposed by theUnited States on goods made in that country due to the ongoingtrade war, Lo added.

The survey found that 21.85 percent of employers said they would consider increasing their workforce in the final three monthsof the year, while only 4.35 percent of respondents plan to reducetheir labor force, compared with the third quarter.

The manufacturing sector has the highest demand, with anexpected workforce increase of 17,200 in the three-month period,followed by the wholesale and retail sector, which wants to hire4,300 additional staff, according to the survey. The survey was conducted between July 22 and Aug. 9 among businesses with 30 or more employees, with a total of 3,107 valid samples collected, according to the MOL.