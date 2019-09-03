  1. Home
Tainan-themed TV special airs on Japan's TV TOKYO

Program featured Tainan Deputy Mayor Wang Shi-ssu

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/03 17:22
Japan TV program reported on Tainan. (WBS photo)

Japan TV program reported on Tainan. (WBS photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — TV TOKYO Corporation broadcast a Tainan-themed program on Monday (Sept. 2).

The streets of Tainan have previously made it onto the cover of popular Japanese magazines, such as Brutus, Popeye, and Pen Magazine International. The program highlighting the southern Taiwanese city was aired on TV TOKYO's WBS on Monday night (Sept. 2), reported the Central News Agency.

The special, titled “The Tainan that Japanese don’t know” was 8-minutes long and featured the deputy mayor of Tainan city, Wang Shih-ssu (王時思). A number of Taiwanese living in Japan recorded the show and uploaded it online.
