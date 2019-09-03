TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A recent poll conducted by the Nikkei Asian Review showed that 67 percent of Japanese support the export limit measures against South Korea.

The Nikkei Asian Review surveyed 948 Japanese citizens from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. The percentage of those supporting the export limit, which took effect on July 4, is up from 56 percent a month ago, while those opposed remain at 19 percent.

The survey also found that the support is bipartisan. Among supporters of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ( (安倍晉三), 78 percent are in favor of the restrictions, with 60 percent of those who oppose Abe back them.

Support exceeds 60 percent for all age groups. In addition, men tend to take a tougher stance on the issue than women, with 78 percent of male and 53 percent of female respondents expressing approval for the export restrictions currently in place.

After Japan announced it would de-list South Korea from its white list of preferred trade partners, South Korea responded by deciding in August not to continue the current General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan. Tension between the countries continues to build.

The poll found that only 21 percent of Japanese believe the government should make at least some concessions to repair their country's relationship with South Korea. However, as much as 67 percent would rather leave bilateral relations in their current state if a concession is necessary to reaching any rapprochement.