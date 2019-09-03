TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2019 Flaneur Festival featured the presentation of Flaneur Magazine's Taipei-themed issue at the Haus der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.

Flaneur Festival was curated by the publication Flaneur Magazine with the support of the General Association of Chinese Culture, the Ministry of Culture (MOC), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was a 20.5 hour-long event complete with workshops and the presentation on the magazine's newest issue.

Several Taiwanese artists were also invited to Berlin. Among those whose work was showcased at the festival were video artist Yu Cheng-da (余政達), artist gatherer Zo Lin (林芝宇), mixed media artist Teng Chao-Ming (鄧兆旻), and DJ Betty Apple (鄭宜蘋).

In each of its issues, Flaneur Magazine explores one of the world's streets. This year's 200-page edition focused on the Kangding-Wanda Road intersection in Taipei's Wanhua District (萬華區) and exhibited artworks by Taiwanese artists that represent a feature of the area, such as a traditional karaoke bar, said the MOC in the press release.

In addition, Flaneur Magazine will hold a presentation in Taipei in October with an open panel discussion to include participating artists and local groups, according to the Ministry of Culture. The overnight event will also feature workshops, a karaoke piano bar, and performing arts acts.