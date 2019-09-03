  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taipei street takes center stage at Berlin festival

2019 Flaneur Festival featured Wanhua District's Kangding-Wanda Road intersection

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/03 15:46

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2019 Flaneur Festival featured the presentation of Flaneur Magazine's Taipei-themed issue at the Haus der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.

Flaneur Festival was curated by the publication Flaneur Magazine with the support of the General Association of Chinese Culture, the Ministry of Culture (MOC), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was a 20.5 hour-long event complete with workshops and the presentation on the magazine's newest issue.

Several Taiwanese artists were also invited to Berlin. Among those whose work was showcased at the festival were video artist Yu Cheng-da (余政達), artist gatherer Zo Lin (林芝宇), mixed media artist Teng Chao-Ming (鄧兆旻), and DJ Betty Apple (鄭宜蘋).

In each of its issues, Flaneur Magazine explores one of the world's streets. This year's 200-page edition focused on the Kangding-Wanda Road intersection in Taipei's Wanhua District (萬華區) and exhibited artworks by Taiwanese artists that represent a feature of the area, such as a traditional karaoke bar, said the MOC in the press release.

In addition, Flaneur Magazine will hold a presentation in Taipei in October with an open panel discussion to include participating artists and local groups, according to the Ministry of Culture. The overnight event will also feature workshops, a karaoke piano bar, and performing arts acts.
Flaneur Festival
Berlin

RELATED ARTICLES

Protests in Europe highlight divide between China, Hong Kong
Protests in Europe highlight divide between China, Hong Kong
2019/08/18 16:00
IFA Media Reception in Taipei attracts Taiwanese businesses and media attention
IFA Media Reception in Taipei attracts Taiwanese businesses and media attention
2019/05/28 19:27
Three scenic areas from Taiwan make ITB Top 100 of Green Destinations
Three scenic areas from Taiwan make ITB Top 100 of Green Destinations
2018/12/29 16:16
Taiwan’s Pinglin tea zone is a Top 100 Green Destination
Taiwan’s Pinglin tea zone is a Top 100 Green Destination
2018/12/21 19:08
Thousands gather outside theater to hear Berlin Philharmonic in southern Taiwan
Thousands gather outside theater to hear Berlin Philharmonic in southern Taiwan
2018/11/15 14:31