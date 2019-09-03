TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The South Korean embassy in Tokyo was reportedly the target of an anonymous threatening letter containing a bullet that was delivered last week (Aug. 27), according to police. They revealed scant details of the incident on Tuesday (Sept. 3).

Police indicated that the letter had been addressed to the former South Korean Ambassador to Japan, Lee Su-hoon. Embassy staff said that no name or return address was written on the envelope and that it contained one piece of paper and a single bullet. Police did not reveal the contents of the letter, reports NHK.

In what is an ongoing investigation, police said that the person who sent the letter claims to possess a rifle, and the letter indicates they are targeting South Korean citizens. Reuters reports that the letter contained the message “I've got a rifle and I'm hunting Koreans."

The threat to the South Korean embassy comes amid one of the most serious diplomatic rows that Tokyo and Seoul have experienced in post-war history. The conflict stems from South Korea’s recent attempts to seize Japanese companies’ assets in South Korea, with Seoul claiming the actions constitute reparations for forced labor during World War II, which ended in August 1945.