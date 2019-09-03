TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The scorching hot sun seen in Taiwan on Monday (Sept. 2) had an unexpected benefit: 2 Gigawatts of power was generated, more than that of Taiwan's biggest nuclear power plant.

Western Taiwan saw sizzling temperatures on Monday, with Taipei, New Taipei, and Taoyuan all flashing yellow heat alerts. As a result, solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation in the country peaked at 2 Gigawatts, surpassing any of Taiwan's nuclear power plants, reported Liberty Times.

On Monday, the mercury in Taoyuan climbed to 36 degrees Celsius. Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower) estimated that power consumption that day reached 35.2 Gigawatts, while the maximum power supply was 39.6 Gigawatts, a reserve margin of 13.19 percent, an ample level of reserve power supply.

When sunshine reached its peak on Monday, solar PV generation broke past the threshold of 2 Gigawatts for the first time in Taiwan. At 11:40 p.m., solar power generation reached 2.09 Gigawatts, accounting for 5.89 percent of the power supply, surpassing Taiwan's largest nuclear power plant, the second nuclear power plant (1.97 GW) or the third nuclear power plant (1.9 GW), according to the report.