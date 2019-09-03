  1. Home
  2. Environment

Solar power in Taiwan surpassed nuke plant due to hot sun on Mon.

Solar power in Taiwan reached 2 Gigawatts on Mon., more than biggest nuke plant

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/03 15:55
Peak solar power reached at 11:40. (Taipower image)

Peak solar power reached at 11:40. (Taipower image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The scorching hot sun seen in Taiwan on Monday (Sept. 2) had an unexpected benefit: 2 Gigawatts of power was generated, more than that of Taiwan's biggest nuclear power plant.

Western Taiwan saw sizzling temperatures on Monday, with Taipei, New Taipei, and Taoyuan all flashing yellow heat alerts. As a result, solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation in the country peaked at 2 Gigawatts, surpassing any of Taiwan's nuclear power plants, reported Liberty Times.

On Monday, the mercury in Taoyuan climbed to 36 degrees Celsius. Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower) estimated that power consumption that day reached 35.2 Gigawatts, while the maximum power supply was 39.6 Gigawatts, a reserve margin of 13.19 percent, an ample level of reserve power supply.

When sunshine reached its peak on Monday, solar PV generation broke past the threshold of 2 Gigawatts for the first time in Taiwan. At 11:40 p.m., solar power generation reached 2.09 Gigawatts, accounting for 5.89 percent of the power supply, surpassing Taiwan's largest nuclear power plant, the second nuclear power plant (1.97 GW) or the third nuclear power plant (1.9 GW), according to the report.
solar power
solar panels
solar energy
green energy
nuclear power

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Kinmen County celebrates its first solar-powered smart bus stop screen
Taiwan's Kinmen County celebrates its first solar-powered smart bus stop screen
2019/07/26 16:02
Taiwan government to intervene in solar industry unemployment
Taiwan government to intervene in solar industry unemployment
2019/07/21 17:09
Taiwan should find balance among seven energy sources: City University of Hong Kong president
Taiwan should find balance among seven energy sources: City University of Hong Kong president
2019/07/17 12:17
EPA approves decommissioning of Taiwan's No. 1 nuke reactor
EPA approves decommissioning of Taiwan's No. 1 nuke reactor
2019/05/16 11:17
Taiwan wind energy could result in 20,000 new jobs in 2025
Taiwan wind energy could result in 20,000 new jobs in 2025
2019/04/25 16:17