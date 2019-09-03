  1. Home
Taiwan’s CPC to shut down 38 Gogoro battery-swap stations

Electric scooter brand will obtain 48 new stations from CPC

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/03 15:26
CPC to shut down 38 Gogoro battery-swapping stations. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – State-run oil concern CPC Corporation, Taiwan will shut down 38 facilities where users of Gogoro electric scooters can swap batteries due to the end of a contract, reports said Tuesday (September 3).

However, Gogoro says it disposes of 1,244 battery-swap stations nationwide, and CPC’s 216 new stations planned for this year will include 48 in cooperation with Gogoro, the Liberty Times reported Tuesday.

The 38 “GoStations” to close gradually after September 30 were among the first to be opened, with the contract concluded with CPC in 2015 reaching its end. Both companies still operate about 300 stations together.

The oil company said that under new regulations, the awarding of contracts would be more evenly divided among bidders. As motorcycle manufacturer Kymco had put in the highest bid, it was awarded 146 of the 216 battery-swap stations launching this year, with Gogoro receiving 48 and China Motors Corporation, the arm of the Yulon Group best known for manufacturing Mitsubishi vehicles, 22, according to the Liberty Times.

Gogoro recently reported its number of electric scooters on Taiwan’s roads had reached 200,000.
