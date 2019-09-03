TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) launched a petition on Tuesday (Sept. 3) calling for Hong Kong government to submit the long overdue human rights report to the United Nations by Sept. 28.

According to the petition, signatories to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights are required to ensure that basic civil and political rights are protected. The covenant is applicable to Hong Kong as delineated in the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the city's Basic Law.

The CHRF lashed out against the Hong Kong government, which was supposed to have submitted its fourth report on the state of human rights in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory to the UN Humans Rights Committee by March 30, 2018. This has rendered the committee unable to proceed with a meeting to address Hong Kong’s civil and political rights issues.

In light of this, the organization urged the government to submit an updated human rights record to the UN body by Sept. 28, 2019. It stated that the report should detail the incidents the city has experienced over the past few years, including demonstrations, suppression of rights, the ouster of elected legislators, disqualification of candidates, erosion of press freedom, police brutality, and others.

Should the government fail to report to the UN by the specified date, the CHRF said it would urge the United Nations Human Rights Committee to conduct a hearing and force the government to take measures against the continuing decline of human rights before the city is plunged into a humanitarian crisis, said the petition.