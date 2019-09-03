  1. Home
  2. World

Hong Kong petition calls for government to submit human rights report to UN

Hong Kong authorities have delayed report

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/03 14:54
Screengrab of the petition page

Screengrab of the petition page

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) launched a petition on Tuesday (Sept. 3) calling for Hong Kong government to submit the long overdue human rights report to the United Nations by Sept. 28.

According to the petition, signatories to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights are required to ensure that basic civil and political rights are protected. The covenant is applicable to Hong Kong as delineated in the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the city's Basic Law.

The CHRF lashed out against the Hong Kong government, which was supposed to have submitted its fourth report on the state of human rights in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory to the UN Humans Rights Committee by March 30, 2018. This has rendered the committee unable to proceed with a meeting to address Hong Kong’s civil and political rights issues.

In light of this, the organization urged the government to submit an updated human rights record to the UN body by Sept. 28, 2019. It stated that the report should detail the incidents the city has experienced over the past few years, including demonstrations, suppression of rights, the ouster of elected legislators, disqualification of candidates, erosion of press freedom, police brutality, and others.

Should the government fail to report to the UN by the specified date, the CHRF said it would urge the United Nations Human Rights Committee to conduct a hearing and force the government to take measures against the continuing decline of human rights before the city is plunged into a humanitarian crisis, said the petition.
petition
human rights
Civil Human Rights Front
Hong Kong

RELATED ARTICLES

Prominent Taiwan cultural figure says force against Hong Kong means 'betrayal by China'
Prominent Taiwan cultural figure says force against Hong Kong means 'betrayal by China'
2019/09/02 18:08
HK protesters demand UK citizenship outside British Embassy
HK protesters demand UK citizenship outside British Embassy
2019/09/02 14:06
Student at Taiwan’s Dong Hwa University arrested in Hong Kong
Student at Taiwan’s Dong Hwa University arrested in Hong Kong
2019/08/31 17:14
Details of Hong Kong protester arrests emerge
Details of Hong Kong protester arrests emerge
2019/08/31 13:06
Beijing rebuffed Lam's proposal to meet HK protesters' demands
Beijing rebuffed Lam's proposal to meet HK protesters' demands
2019/08/30 17:58