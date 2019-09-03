TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A canal in the east Indian state of Jharkhand that took 42 years to construct collapsed within 24 hours of its inauguration last Wednesday (Aug. 28), the Times of India reports.

The canal was part of a government-led irrigation project on the Konar River. Its collapse flooded farmland across at least nearby 35 villages, leading to public anger.

In a statement issued on Friday (Aug. 30), local authorities claimed “rat holes” that had yet to be cemented had caused the breach. The opposition party is calling for a national inquiry into the matter and compensation for the affected farmers.

When the canal was first conceptualized in 1978, it was estimated to cost about INR120 million (US$1.7 million). The actual cost, however, escalated astoundingly to 80 times that at nearly INR22 billion, all washed away in less than a day.