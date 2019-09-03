TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Audio has surfaced in which Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) can be overheard saying that she would "quit" if she could.

In an audio recording obtained by Reuters from a private meeting with a group of business leaders last week, Lam can be heard saying that she would step down if that was an option, an apparent indication of Beijing's insistence that she remain in place. She apologized to the businesspeople for causing the crisis and lamented that she had very limited ability to resolve the crisis in Hong Kong.

In a series of excerpts released by Reuters from the meeting, Lam apologizes for the "huge havoc" in Hong Kong and described it as "unforgivable." She then said that, "If I have a choice the first thing [I would do] is to quit."

One of the five key demands of the Hong Kong protesters is that Lam step down. Lam is aware of this and a report last week indicated that Lam had suggested to Chinese officials that some concessions be made, but was quickly rebuffed.

In the audio, it sounds as though she indeed wants to meet the protesters' demand that she resign, but it appears pressure from Beijing is preventing her from doing this. Lam confided in the businesspeople that because the issue has reached "a sort of sovereignty and security level," the trade war between the U.S. and China is simmering, and as the chief executive is beholden to both China and the people of Hong Kong, the "political room for maneuvering is very, very, very limited."

As the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China rapidly approaches on Oct. 1, Lam says that Beijing has not set a deadline for ending the dissent in Hong Kong. She said that the Hong Kong and Chinese governments anticipate continued protests and are planning on "modest, but solemn type of celebrations on the first of October."

Lam then reassured the business leaders present that China's central government has "absolutely no plan to send in the PLA." She said that China has taken a long time to "build up to that sort of international profile" and "Beijing is willing to play it long, so you have no short-term solution."

In response to the report, Lam at a press conference today said, "I have never tendered a resignation to the Central People's Government." She added that "I have not even contemplated to discuss a resignation with the Central People's Government."

She insisted that "The choice of not resigning is my own choice." She then claimed that she wants "to help Hong Kong in a very difficult situation and to serve the people of Hong Kong."