TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Culture (MOC) is calling for submissions of photos featuring Taiwan’s “heritage sites” or “collective memories” as part of the Taiwan Cultural Memory Bank initiative.

Submissions will be accepted between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31.

According to the organizers, the event seeks to “open time capsules” through the collection of old images. Entries should spotlight the island’s historic sites, landscapes, society, industries, festivals, customs, and figures, wrote the Central News Agency.

The competition is being held in collaboration with 2019 Wiki Loves Monuments, an annual photography contest that encourages people around the world to capture pictures of edifices of historical importance and share them on Wikimedia Commons, an online repository of free-use images. Winning works will be submitted to the 2019 Wiki Loves Monuments competition, said the MOC.

In addition, an array of activities will be organized throughout September and October in line with the photo collection campaign. Highlights include guided tours of historic sites that feature photography workshops and story-sharing sessions about photos that show connections and emotional ties to the island.

Individuals of all nationalities are invited to participate in the event. Top prize-winners in the “heritage sites” and “collective memories” categories will each receive a reward of NT$10,000 (US$316).



Visit the event website to learn more.