TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Despite his arrest last week, Hong Kong student activist and secretary-general of pro-democracy party Demosistō Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) arrived in Taiwan today (Sept. 3) to meet with Taiwanese officials.

Wong arrived in Taiwan today with a delegation of leaders which includes Hong Kong lawmaker Eddie Chu (朱凱迪) and Lester Shum (岑敖暉), former deputy secretary-general of the Hong Kong Federation of Students (HKFS). His delegation is scheduled to meet with both New Power Party (NPP) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leaders, before attending a symposium today.

Last week, Wong's trip appeared to be in jeopardy when he and fellow party member Agnes Chow were arrested in Hong Kong on Aug. 30. He and Chow were charged with unlawfully organizing a rally on June 21 and were released on HK$10,000 (US$1,200) bail.



Chow (left), Wong (right) responding to arrest last week. (AP photo)

Wong and his group are scheduled to first meet with NPP Chairman Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明), NPP Legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) and NPP caucus director Chen Hui-min (陳惠敏) to discuss the present conditions in Hong Kong, and hold a press conference at 2 p.m., reported NOWnews. Wong and his fellow leaders will then visit the DPP headquarters in Taipei where they will meet with party Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), Secretary-General Luo Wen-jia (羅文嘉) and Deputy Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆), and will hold a press conference at 4 p.m., according to the report.

Wong and his group will then attend a symposium in Taichung hosted by Lin Fei-fan and organized by the Light Foundation titled "What happened in Hong Kong and what Taiwan should do," reported CNA. The group will then return to Taipei on Wednesday (Sept. 4) when they will participate in a democracy discussion.