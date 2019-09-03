4.3 magnitude earthquake rattles E. Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 8:47 a.m. this morning (Sept. 3), reported the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 28.7 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall at a shallow depth of 4.3 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 4 in Hualien County, a 2 in Yilan County, and a 1 in Nantou County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.