TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanstay, an online accommodation search and booking website, has been created and launched by Taiwan Tourism Bureau.

At the launch event on Wednesday (Aug. 28) the Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said most visitors searched online for accommodation. He added that domestic travel businesses and hotel proprietors typically work with online travel agents (OTA), who demand a 20 percent fee.

The website lists legal domestic accommodation providers, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC). In addition, Taiwanstay should be a boost for Taiwan’s travel and hotel industries and boost their competitiveness.

Currently, Taiwan has more than 12,000 accommodation providers, offering more than 230,000 rooms, according to the Tourism Bureau. It said the Taiwanstay website is a nonprofit enterprise that provides free marketing by reaching out to potential clients.

All domestic and international travelers can use the Taiwanstay website to search and book hotels, or bed and breakfasts, just like international OTAs. The bureau added that all legal accommodation providers are welcome to apply for a listing.

To access Taiwanstay, click here.