TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Should force be used against Hong Kong by Beijing, it would constitute a betrayal of the city by its motherland, said Taiwanese essayist and former Culture Minister Lung Ying-tai (龍應台) on Monday (Sept. 2).

In a Facebook post, Lung, who previously taught at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, shared her thoughts on the increasingly violent protests for democracy that have rattled the semi-autonomous territory for nearly three months.

Lung reckoned that everyone fears a fierce crackdown is imminent, and those in their twenties who took to the streets know very well they may face a purge and even a threat to their lives. Their persistence in fighting for democracy while acknowledging the dire consequences that may follow demonstrates a strong yearning for institutions based on fairness and justice, she said.

Lung appealed to Chinese residents to heed the demands of their fellow compatriots and reflect upon the values the latter so desperately embrace. Those values, she said, include fair social institutions, justice in resource allocation, rule of law, transparent government, and universal suffrage.

Lung expressed her belief that China, as a rising power in the 21st century, should not pursue greatness through the deployment of guided missiles, accumulation of wealth, or iron-fist control by a single party. Rather, China should pursue greatness via the quest for open-mindedness, a forward-looking vision, and inclusivity.