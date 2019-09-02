TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday (Sept. 2) commended a young couple, both of whom are winners of International Design Awards (IDA), praising them for setting a good example for the young generation, Liberty Times reported on Monday (Sept. 2).

Tsai congratulated Hsieh Yi-cheng (謝易成), a brand designer, and Lin Jia-xian (林佳嫻), who specializes in interior design, for winning three awards between them, saying their achievement is a great encouragement to Taiwan’s creative industries, according to the Liberty Times.

The president added that Taiwan put great emphasis on industrial production in the past but that trends have shifted as design has become an important source of national competitiveness. The president went on to say that the couple has shown Taiwanese society that husband-wife duos can also be successful business partners.