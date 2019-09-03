TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Researchers at Beijing-based Tsinghua University on Monday (Sept. 2) released a grim report predicting that China's sprawling Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), could raise the global average temperature by nearly three degrees by the end of the century.



The BRI, also known as One Belt One Road, is expected to see US$12 trillion worth of investments in new infrastructure across 126 countries, manifesting in projects ranging from a railway in Kenya to dams in Argentina. According to the report, however, greenhouse emissions released by development on such a massive scale will accelerate the warming of the planet far beyond the two degree Celsius limit set by the Paris Agreement in 2015.



The Tsinghua study is the first to analyze the carbon footprint China's flagship project. It was led by Dr. Ma Jun, director of Tsinghua University's Center for Finance and Development, and Dr. Simon Zadek, a principal at the UN Development Program.



China is the world's number one polluter, responsible for about 30 percent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. The 126 BRI countries sans China comprise another 28 percent of total emissions, which the authors say could rise to 66 percent by 2050, even if the rest of the world adopts greener economies.



Ominously, the report warned that staying the course on BRI infrastructure in the works, such planned energy projects, more than 25 percent of which will rely on coal, will result in a long-term "carbon lock-in." This could increase fossil fuel emissions double that required to keep the average temperature under 2 degrees Celsius, which experts say is critical if the world is to avoid the most extreme effects of climate change such as widespread droughts and the flooding of coastlines.





The study focused on the development trajectories of 17 BRI countries.



Ma wrote that the BRI "offers a platform for strong action that could support green, low-carbon, and climate resilient development across 60% of the world's population and a quarter of global GDP."



Jun and his colleagues offered

