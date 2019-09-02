TAIPEI (Taipei News) -- A hearing by the Public Functionary Disciplinary Sanction Commission involving National Taiwan University (NTU) President Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) concluded on Monday (Sept. 2), finding Kuan guilty of engaging in improper employment during his time as a minister in the Ma administration.

The disciplinary commission of the Control Yuan determined that Kuan’s illegal activity constituted the first, and least severe, degree of punishable activity. At 3:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon, the commission announced that Kuan has been given an official reprimand (申誡) that will remain on his public record.

Kuan was found guilty of receiving payment from various media publications in Taiwan for writing anonymous opinion pieces during his time as minister of the Council for Economic Planning and Development and as minister of the National Development Council, reports LTN. Payments from the illegal work are estimated at NT$650,000 (US$20,600) per year, or approximately NT$2 million (US$63,000), over a three-year period.

The editorials were found to be illegal employment in violation of paragraph 1 of article 14 of the Civil Service Act. The Public Functionary Disciplinary Sanction Commission was tasked with determining a punishment for Kuan after he was impeached by the Control Yuan in January, shortly after he took office as the president of NTU following a nearly year-long controversy over his appointment.

Kuan and his lawyers have alleged that the impeachment and punishment by the Control Yuan amounts to political persecution by elements of the Tsai government unhappy with his appointment as NTU president. Kuan’s lawyers called the disciplinary action “unacceptable,” reports LTN.