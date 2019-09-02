TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Sunday (Aug. 1), Foxconn founder and prospective presidential candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) made a public address in which he declared that Taiwan’s focus should be on economic and technological development, and not on political issues of independence or national identity.

On Monday (Aug. 2), New Power Party (NPP) legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) shared his impression of Gou’s economic proposals in an interview, calling the address vapid and lacking in substance. Huang said that he is very concerned with the future direction of Taiwan’s economy, and was therefore very interested to here Gou’s thoughts and proposals towards the economy, but Huang was ultimately let down by what he heard.

Terry Gou’s speech was over an hour long and covered several different issues, however, after analyzing the speeches content, Huang found that less than ten minutes of the address actually focused on economic issues. Huang expressed surprise at the poor quality of the speech, declaring that Gou’s performance Sunday was at odds with the public perception of the tycoon that most Taiwanese people have, reports Liberty Times.

Huang lamented that Taiwanese people are facing lots of genuine economic issues related to employment, low salaries, and the rapidly increasing cost of housing. He was initially looking forward to hear more about Gou’s policy proposals, but was disappointed that the speech consisted primarily of political slogans.

Terry Gou has not yet officially announced his candidacy for the presidential election but is expected by many to announce his candidacy soon. The registration deadline to register with the Central Election Commission is Sept. 19.