Taiwan to develop smart defenses at full speed

Smart technologies required for island to counteract China

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/02 16:04
NCSIST Facebook photo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan has kicked off a 10-year program to develop smart defense technologies incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), 5G cellular networks, and big data analysis.

The initiative is aimed at better countering the growing threat of advanced stealth and deception technologies that make enemy activity harder to detect, said Colonel Lin Gau-joe (林高洲), director of the Information and Communications Research Division of the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science & Technology (NCSIST). The NCSIST is a state-owned organization dedicated to the development and manufacture of weapons systems.

Under the program, Taiwan will seek to boost its combat capabilities in six areas. These include command and logistics, wireless communications, electronic warfare, cyberwarfare, remote-controlled systems, and underwater technology, wrote the Liberty Times.

According to the institute’s preliminary plans, the go-smart program encompasses the development of underwater monitoring and detection systems capable of identifying military vessels. AI and machine learning will also be applied to unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, to enhance their strike and defense capabilities.

In addition, Taiwan will bolster its cybersecurity defenses. Lin stressed the necessity of this move in light of the island's vulnerability to rampant hacking.
