TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese students captured three gold medals and one silver at the 2019 International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO), the Liberty Times reported on Monday (Sept. 2).

This year’s Olympiad, which saw 163 participants from 43 countries around the world, is taking place in Daegu, South Korea, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 3.

The four Taiwanese students who participated in this year’s competition were selected from a pool of 516 after three stages of a national competition. The students’ overall performance ranked third among the participating countries, behind only Japan and Korea, both of which bagged four gold medals.

According to the official IESO website, areas of competition were drawn from the main fields of earth sciences, including geology, geophysics, meteorology, oceanography, astronomy, and environmental sciences. “The competition for each participant consists of theoretical and practical examinations as well as [a] field work test,” the website says.

According to the Ministry of Education, Taiwan began to take part in the IESO in 2007. Students representing the country have won first place 10 years in a row.