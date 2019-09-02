TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following China’s decision at the end of July to restrict individual tourism to Taiwan, the government’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) has been reviewing potential strategies to boost international travel to Taiwan to compensate for the decline in Chinese visitors.

The MOTC will introduce a new policy that will see reduced landing fees for international flights arriving in Taiwan. MOTC Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) was quoted by the Liberty Times (LTN) stating that from Oct. 1 to March 31, 2020, the landing fees for flights from Japan, South Korea, and select Southeast Asian countries will be reduced in order to encourage more flights to Taiwan’s international airports.

The MOTC reportedly hosted a contingency meeting last week to address the decline in tourists visiting Taiwan as a result of Beijing’s recent restriction on individual travel, a move widely seen as an attempt to interfere in Taiwan’s presidential election. An international conference call of Tourism Bureau officials in Japan, Korea, and countries targeted by the New Southbound policy participated in the meeting.

Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration is already preparing to implement the new policy and fees starting from October. LTN reports that landing fees will be reduced by 8 percent for international flights from the target countries and that for international charter flights, fees may be reduced by up to 50 percent under the new policy.

Subsidies from the Civil Aeronautics Administration operational fund will make up for any shortfall in profits affecting operations at Taiwan’s airports. Meanwhile, the MOTC continues to brainstorm and consider other measures to boost tourism to Taiwan in the short term.