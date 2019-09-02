TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Solomon Islands, one of Taiwan's 17 remaining diplomatic allies, appears to be leaning towards switching its ties to China, according to sources who spoke to Reuters.

The Solomon Islands first became a diplomatic ally of Taiwan in 1983. If the Solomon Islands were to switch their ties from Taiwan to Communist China, it would make the latest in a series of diplomatic allies which Beijing has been able to lure away with its notorious debt diplomacy.

Opposition lawmaker Peter Kenilorea told Reuters that "There’s a certain thinking with the current government and executive to switch." Kenilorea said that the large amount of money spent on a task force on switching ties set up by new Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare "is quite telling."

The task force has already visited a number of Pacific countries which are allies of China, before a visit to Beijing in mid-August by Solomon ministers the private secretary of the prime minister. Kenilorea indicated to Reuters that given the recent aggressive probing behavior by the Solomon government, "It doesn't take much imagination to work out what the task force will recommend."

Based on parliament schedules, the task force could present its finding as early as this week. A government lawmaker, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Reuters that the task force and the panel of misters "were clearly leaning toward Beijing," but he could not rule out a "surprise."

However, the Solomon Islands-China Friendship Association told the news service that it believed that the government was divided over the issue. In an emailed statement, the organization told Reuters, "At this point, it remains unclear whether the Solomon Islands government will agree on a switch to China or remain with the status quo."

When Tsai took office in 2016, she refused to recognize the "1992 Consensus," and only acknowledged that the 1992 Taiwan-China talks were a "historical fact." In response, China has been seeking to punish Taiwan by excluding it from international organizations, intimidating government bodies and corporations to de-list Taiwan as a country, ramping up military drills around the island, and stealing away diplomatic allies.